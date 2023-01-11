Crackdown on Protesting Farmers, Vehicle Vandalised: What Happened in Buxar?

Smoke rises after villagers torched several vehicles while agitating for proper compensation against their land acquired for a power plant, at Chausa in Buxar district.
After a violent crackdown on protesting farmers in the middle of the night in Bihar’s Buxar district, the farmers set a police van on fire on Wednesday, 11 January. Angry locals also raided a power plant being built in the district, reported NDTV.
What were the farmers protesting against? The farmers had been demanding better rates for their land that is being acquired by the state-run power company in the district’s Chausa block.
What happened at midnight? A number of policemen raided homes of farmers and beat them up with canes while they were sleeping. While the police said that the farmers attacked them first, this claim was denied by the farmers.
Purported video footage of the incidents show policemen mercilessly beating up farmers.
But what are the farmers allegations?
The farmers allegations: The farmers alleged that the policemen entered homes and started beating them up.
They claimed that the orders were given by Amit Kumar, a senior officer at the Mufassil police station, who was responding to a complaint filed by the officials at Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) power plant.
The next morning... A mob raided the power plant. This led to a clash with the policemen, which resulted one of the police vehicles being set ablaze.
Four policemen have been injured. The police fired warning shots in order to contain the crowd, reported Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar.
