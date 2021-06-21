HC Rejects WB Govt’s Plea To Recall Post-Poll Violence Order

The West Bengal government had sought recall of the 18 June order, saying that the state wasn’t given adequate opportunity to place all facts on record, including the steps taken by the state government to address the post-poll violence.

Representing the state government, Advocate General Kishore submitted that the court should define what "post-poll violence" is.

He was quoted as saying, “Any violence cannot be called post-poll violence. We should be allowed to place further facts so that everything can be resolved in this court itself. I cannot say state won't take action. We have already taken action," Bar & Bench reported.