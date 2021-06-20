WB Govt Moves Calcutta High Court on Post-Poll Violence Order

The West Bengal government on Sunday, 20 June, moved the Calcutta High Court to recall an order by a five-judge Bench, asking the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to visit post-poll violence areas in the state.

The five-judge Bench – comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Jindal, Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherjee, Justice Soumen Sen, Justice Harish Tandon, and Justice Subrata Talukder – was hearing a plea filed by BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal on Sunday, who lost in the Assembly polls from Entally in Kolkata.

Tiberwal alleged that a number of people had fled their homes to save their lives from the post-poll violence and were unable to return home. She had added that the state had failed to maintain law and order and filed false affidavits to “save its neck".