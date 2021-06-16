WB Guv Slams CM for Silence on Post-Poll Violence, Govt Hits Back

Responding to the public letter, WB’s Home Department censured Dhankhar for damaging the “sanctity of such communications.”

Asserting that its contents are inconsistent with reality, it added, “The unusual step of going public in this manner abruptly and unilaterally has shocked the Government of West Bengal all the more because the contents are fabricated.”

The department went on to contend that the law and order in the state had witnessed deterioration when the Election Commission of India was in charge during polls, the State Cabinet has tackled the situation and restored normalcy after the swearing-in ceremony of CM Banerjee.

“...the Government remains committed to maintain the basic fabric of society and to uphold law and order,” the state’s response stated.