RRR, Baahubali, Raavan: How Indian Cinema Stereotypes ‘Adivasis’

Indian movies have been naive in the depiction of adivasis. Be it commercial or documentary cinema, films often fail to look beyond stereotypes. Commercial movies in India offer a particularly derogatory presentation of adivasis and show brazen conformity with an upper-caste, upper-class, urban-centred imagination of what an 'adivasi' is like.

RRR is a commercial movie based on a real-life inspired fictional story. The multi-starrer film has two leading actors, Ram Charan, who plays the freedom fighter and revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Jr NTR, who plays Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary leader from a tribal community. In the film, the director attempts to imagine a scenario where these two figures become friends. But the movie problematises itself with its depiction of the Gond community and its leader Komaram Bheem.