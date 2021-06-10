Indian Judiciary Yet to ‘Smell the Coffee’ – ‘Real’ Test Awaits

With the phrase ‘smell the coffee’, the pendulum of the Indian Constitution seems to be shifting again towards the Centre. During the hearing on the COVID-19 crisis, the ‘coffee’ observation made by Justice Chandrachud may be remembered for long, but to assume that democracy is back to normal, and that the judiciary has regained its old glory and erased the constitutional stains that it had acquired in the last few years, is far from reality. It would be hyperbolic and an over-simplification to assume so.

It's better for us to give the judiciary, led by the Supreme Court, more time, before we reach any definitive conclusions.