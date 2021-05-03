Discriminatory Vaccination Can’t Defeat an Indiscriminate Virus 

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India has further exposed the indiscriminate nature of coronavirus. From the rural to urban, Hindu to Muslim, it spares no one. While the virus is identity-blind in its attack, the counterplan of the Central government engenders social and economic discrimination.
What is it that makes this vaccination policy discriminatory, and why are the courts calling it out? What can the Central government do to make this policy compliant with the constitutional dictum? The answer lies in the observation itself.
As per the current policy, 50% of the vaccines manufactured in India are procured by the Central government and the rest of the 50% are left for the states to directly procure from the manufacturer through negotiation.
While the Centre’s share of vaccines will be focused on inoculating those who are 45 and above, the states are expected to procure vaccines to “accelerate immunisation” among the 18-44 age group.
The apex court expressed reservation about the rationale underlying the differentiated pricing and decentralised procurement by highlighting that the beneficiary of the vaccine, whether procured by the centre or by the states, is just the same.
The Digital Divide Renders the Endeavour Useless
The vaccination policy makes two key assumptions in designing the framework for inoculation: Access to technology and monetary capacity to pay for vaccines at the market rate.
In order to register and book an appointment for vaccination, one has to access digital portals such CoWin or Aarogya Setu app.
The problem is not just of the substantive digital divide in terms of the absence of computer devices and internet, but also the qualitative differences in accessing these devices and internet services.
This design and functioning of these apps have made it close to impossible for middle-class urban citizens to get vaccination slots. One can only imagine how exclusionary they are for the majority of this country that resides in rural areas or have jobs that won’t allow them time or logistics to access the internet 24x7.
Commenting on the adverse affects of this policy on the 18-44 age group, the Supreme Court said:
In its affidavit, the Central government informed the Supreme Court that decentralised procurement would spur competitive markets to incentivise production and eventually drive down the prices of vaccines.
At the outset, the court demanded accountability from the Central government for making such a claim. The court not also asked the Centre to show whether it relied upon any study or figures to moot this open market model, but also said:
The court further said that vaccinations being provided to citizens constitute a valuable public good. Therefore, discrimination cannot be made between different classes of citizens who are similarly circumstanced on the ground that the Centre shall only innoculate 45 and above age group, while the states should negotiate prices with the manufacturer at the commercial rate.
Mooting for centralised procurement and decentralised distribution, the court said:
To force the state governments to purchase vaccines at a commercial rate would pose a threat of excluding socio-economic minorities from the vaccination drive. The vaccination policy is blind to the fact that the 18-44 age group also comprises people who are Bahujans or belong to other underprivileged and marginalised groups who may not be able to pay.
The apex court was quick to recognise this exclusionary effect of the policy, and said:
The span and degree of COVID-19 infection have exposed that the virus is indiscriminate in its attack; it is identity-neutral. However, who catches the virus, who recovers, who dies, and who will have access to the cure are issues where identity reigns supreme.
In the coming days, both the courts and the public need to ask certain questions: Who is impacted, to what degree, and most importantly, why?
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined