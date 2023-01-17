India's Law Schools: Can Govt Not Compromise & Draft Inclusive Policies For All?

The Diversity Studies conducted at the Jamia Millia Islamia’s Faculty of Law and the top law school National Law School of India (‘NLSIU’) University, demonstrates that students from middle or low-income families attend traditional law schools such as Jamia (and other central and state universities) which charge about ₹10,000 per annum (excluding hostel charges).

Such law schools remain more accessible to students from weaker financial backgrounds in comparison to the NLUs where students pay about ₹2,00,000 to ₹3,00,000 per annum.

The numbers are remarkable at Jamia where half of the entire student body at 49.9% had a family income of less than ₹50,000 per month. Such students at the NLSIU were less than even half of that at 18.9%. Students with a high family income of more than ₹3,00,000 per month were a mere 2.54% at Jamia. But, almost six times more at NLSIU at 14.86%. Those with an income of more than ₹1,00,000 per month were 21% at Jamia and NLSIU 53.09%. Students with annual family income of less than ₹25,000 per month were 6.55% and 4.5 times more at the NLSIU at 29.9%.