BJP Churn Shows Modi No Longer Wants Leaders He Supposedly Can Do Without

Once upon a time, Maneka Gandhi and her son, Feroze Varun Gandhi, were part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s arsenal against the mainline Gandhis, synonymous with the Congress in the post-Rajiv Gandhi era, Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The duo was sharper, quicker on their feet, and, in Varun Gandhi’s case, certainly better-read. The BJP leadership of that time, partly in awe of the pedigreed mother and son, and certainly indulgent, was happy to place them in positions where they would be visible — and hopefully, a cause of annoyance for its arch enemies in the Congress. Besides, Maneka Gandhi was the desi bahu (Indian daughter-in-law) pitted against the videshi bahu (non-Indian daughter-in-law), Sonia.

Maneka Gandhi was swiftly made a central Minister when the BJP came to power in 1998 and she continued in office till 2002, when she was dropped. In 2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, she was back in the Union Council of Ministers, but failed to make the cut when the BJP returned to power in 2019.