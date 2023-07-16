Mapping ‘Zameen’: How Urdu Poets Described Our Relationship With Land

Intizar Husain’s trilogy, Basti, Naya Ghar, and Aagey Samandar Hai speak of the lure of the land, telling the stories of those who undertake the arduous hijrat to a new homeland, one that has been promised to them as the "Land of the Pure."

Khadija Marstoor’s Urdu novel Zameen too is set against the backdrop of the partition with its protagonist Sajida, one of the millions who have set out in search of a new homeland, a new zameen that will be theirs for ever more. The trials and tribulations of the crossover, the difficult life in the refugee camps, the lying and the cheating of the early days in the promised land.

Coming to poetry, the notion of one’s own piece of land has been dealt with by many poets. Nida Dazli would have you believe that the idea of ownership itself is flawed as in this sher:

Kabhi kisii ko mukammal jahaan nahiin miltaa

Kahiin zameen kahin aasmaan nahiin miltaa

(No one anywhere ever gets a complete world

Sometimes they don’t get the land, or the sky.)