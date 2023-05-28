Scoops of Fun & Lessons for Life: Best of Children’s Literature in Urdu Poetry

Children’s literature is more often than not didactic; it aims to educate and instruct, teach the right moral values, and instill principles in young minds. Seldom does it also include pure and simple entertainment in its objectives. Written mostly by adults, equally seldom does it capture the child’s eye for the small and the seemingly insignificant, the whimsical and the whacky. But in the few instances when it does include entertainment with instruction, it can be pure magic.

Known as adab-e atfaal (atfaal meaning children), children’s literature in Urdu has had a rich and varied tradition. By far, the most famous, and most prolific, writer for children was Ismail Merathi (1844–1917) a school teacher and educationist. Some of his poems such as ‘Nasihat’ (‘Advice’), ‘Barsaat’ (‘Rain’), Humaari Gaye (‘Our Cow’), Subah Ki Aamad (‘The Coming of Morning’), Sach Kaho (‘Say Something’), Baarish Ka Pehla Qatra (‘The First Drop of Rain’), ‘Pan Chakki’ (‘The Water Mill’), ‘Shafaq’ (‘Twilight’), found their way into school textbooks because of their edifying contents as in Nasihat which warns children to guard against envy and greed, to apologise for one’s mistakes, to forgive others when they express regret:

Bhalai karo to karo be-ġharaz

Gharaz ki bhalai to hai ik maraz

(If you do good do so selflessly

Doing good for a reason is a disease.)