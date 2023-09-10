E-Tractors: A Critical Addition to India's Electric Vehicle Revolution

On this World World EV Day, India has a lot to celebrate and look forward to.

The country, which surpassed Japan to become the third largest auto market globally this year, has already witnessed a stupendous growth of over 200% from CY 2021 to CY 2022 in its EV sales. These include not only electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, but also electric cars and SUVs.

That said, there still exists categories of transport vehicles - both on-road and off-road - that are conspicuous by their absence in this electrification journey of India.