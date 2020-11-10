TV News & TRP Scam: Ex-BARC Employee Recalls ‘Accountability’

As a student of marketing with a keen interest in understanding audiences, I spent a lot of time reading analyses on television audiences issued fortnightly by the country’s TRP agency, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). Little did I know my student life interest in what India watches would become the launching pad for my career in media. I started out as a campus recruit at the CEO’s office at BARC India in the summer of 2017. In light of the recent TRP controversy involving some of the top names in TV news, the issue of tampering with sample HH has once again come under public scrutiny. Anyone who has been in the industry long enough knows that these cases are common, as the gains are often humongous.

How BARC Tackles ‘Tampering’ Complaints

In 2017, the Vigilance Team of BARC got cracking after getting prima facie tampering complaints against Raj TV. The team headed by an ex-army officer, together with inputs from the Measurement Science team at BARC, pulled out months of data to identify abnormal peaks. The plaintiff got a summons notice to appear before a former Supreme Court judge at the Disciplinary Committee Meeting conducted at the BARC Office.

This is the process of handling each and every tampering complaint received at BARC.

Among the cutting edge technology, the one product which saw a lot of deliberation and effort put into by fellow colleagues was the RPD or Return Path Data project. This was to enhance robustness of the data collected from sampled HH, and to reduce human intervention by utilising set-top boxes of Telcos like Airtel and Vodafone to rally viewership data in a more robust fashion. The data was also proposed to be used as a parallel database to offer a layer of data validity to boost the overall robustness of People’s Meters.

What A Typical Day At BARC India Looks Like

Over the two years I spent at BARC, there was no dearth of new projects, and peer-to-peer trainings were frequent. It was like a melting place of all the latest and cutting edge in the commercial broadcast arena, and the work week was usually choc-a-bloc with review meetings, audience data analyses, reviewing and shortlisting start-ups for our ongoing projects. Monday mornings saw scheduled catch-up meetings, with the heads of departments updating the CEO about the developments and roadblocks from the previous week and setting goals for the current one.

mornings saw scheduled catch-up meetings, with the heads of departments updating the CEO about the developments and roadblocks from the previous week and setting goals for the current one. Tuesday afternoons were booked for Ratings Meeting where the Measurement Science team apprised the CEO and Business Development team about the previous week’s ratings and viewership numbers. Outliers were discussed, depicted trends were decoded, and client concerns were addressed.

afternoons were booked for Ratings Meeting where the Measurement Science team apprised the CEO and Business Development team about the previous week’s ratings and viewership numbers. Outliers were discussed, depicted trends were decoded, and client concerns were addressed. Wednesdays were usually light, and we got on with work as usual, meeting external stakeholders to find possibilities of a good match for our ongoing projects.

were usually light, and we got on with work as usual, meeting external stakeholders to find possibilities of a good match for our ongoing projects. Thursdays at 10 AM, the week’s ratings would go public, and a frenzy of calls would swamp the BD team soon after. The second half of Thursdays was reserved for Digital Review meetings. The developments and hindrances would be enumerated, and action items were discussed.

at 10 AM, the week’s ratings would go public, and a frenzy of calls would swamp the BD team soon after. The second half of Thursdays was reserved for Digital Review meetings. The developments and hindrances would be enumerated, and action items were discussed. Friday was when two industry reports – Alpha Club (reporting on premium audiences) and Kid’s Report (reporting on latest trends in kid’s genre) – had to be validated and sent to the market. Friday evening was booked for preparing analytics decks, reporting on the week’s TV and Channel Genre Trends with the CEO.

Why I’m Grateful To Have Experienced BARC’s Work Culture

Being at BARC was nothing short of a dream come true for me. While at B-school campuses these days most students aspire for top FMCG or E-commerce giants, I held the secret wish to be at BARC. Today, I feel extremely grateful for getting the opportunity to be there and understand the ropes of the industry from such close quarters early on in my career.

I was privy to many projects which were being tried and tested internally. This stoked my curiosity as a fresher and made me want to contribute more deeply to the key ongoing projects at BARC.

Back in 2017, the management was looking to develop new products which could diversify the revenue stream at BARC, and build more products in addition to the BARC BMW software. It was under such circumstances that BARC’s BIO News product was envisioned, developed and successfully launched. In 2018, I got the opportunity to be a part of the team which worked on the second successful product from BARC’s BIO suite portfolio, which was a niche product developed for music broadcasters.

The Premium Panel, which was installed at the insistence of advertisers reported on viewership across NCCS A+ households in the top metro cities, offered a valuable data mine for advertisers.

Like at any corporation, with incredible feats come a fair share of failures – this was the case with BARC too. In 2017, work had begun on achieving a digital audience measurement system. However, in spite of our best efforts, the desired result could not be achieved.

Trust In BARC’s Commitment To Building A Tamper-Proof System

Given the kind of influence yielded by BARC, it was always a high pressure environment for the higher-ups with a great level of accountability. As a junior management resource, I saw tremors of that in the weekly HOD meetings as well as when the Board convened.

But all said and done, as a former employee and a passionate professional in the media space, I have tremendous trust in BARC’s sincerity towards building a robust and tamper-proof system for the industry.

It may not be an easy task which can be done right in one shot but certainly, with collaboration from the experienced as well as the young, there’s hope for better work.