'Phobia, Not Representation': Trans Person Reviews Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

To give a glimpse, the movie is about Punjabi hunk Manu Munjal (Ayushmann), whose dream is to win an annual gym competition. Enter Zumba instructor Maanvi Brar (Vaani Kapoor) who joins his gym.

There is instant attraction, and the couple are drawn to each other. Several steamy scenes later – Maanvi comes out as a trans woman. A slew of dysphoric, triggering, transphobic words and gestures follows.

I must admit that it hurt me a lot when people in the movie theatre started sniggering and laughing when the transphobic slurs were hurled relentlessly. It even made me scared to use the washroom during the interval.

To put it simply, the movie lacked research – something that even a simple Google search would have told. Maanvi was shown popping pills and going through feminisation process like it was a laser treatment – and in the end Maanvi uses the term ‘trans girl’ as her identity and not transgender woman.