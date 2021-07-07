2022 Polls: Future of Uttar Pradesh's Muslims Hangs in Balance

India has one of the youngest populations in the world. A few years ago, all everyone talked about was how India would zoom to progress in the early 21st century because of its youngsters - the millennials, the Gen Z population - around 20 crore strong.

This generation did not carry burdens of the past. It had seen a new India, a shining India, one that was providing opportunities. If you were healthy, got educated, took your chances, then the sky was the limit. And in metros, your religion, your caste, colour or creed did not matter.

But then came the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections in 2017 and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh decided that it would not give BJP party tickets to any Muslim.

That was the first time in our nation’s history that a political party was keeping a whole community out of its political strategy. A community that made up almost 20 percent of the population in the state.