'Those Indulging in Lynchings Against Hindutva': RSS Chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, 4 July, articulated his opposition to communal lynching.

"Cow is a holy animal but those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," he said, as per news agency ANI.

Bhagwat, however, also noted that at times, false charges of lynching have been furthered.