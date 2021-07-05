'Those Indulging in Lynchings Against Hindutva': RSS Chief Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photo used for representational purpose.
(Photo: PTI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, 4 July, articulated his opposition to communal lynching.
"Cow is a holy animal but those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," he said, as per news agency ANI.
Bhagwat, however, also noted that at times, false charges of lynching have been furthered.
Speaking at an event organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch on the theme ''Hindustani First, Hindustan First,'' Bhagwat stressed on the need for communal harmony in the country in order for development.
"We are in a democracy. There can't be a dominance of Hindus or Muslims. There can only be the dominance of Indians," Bhagwat said, as per news agency PTI.
Bhagwat stated that the Muslim citizens of the country should not be "trapped in the cycle of fear" that Islam is in danger in India.
"The so-called people of our country have instilled fear in the minds of Muslims that if you live in harmony with the Sangh, your religion is in danger," the RSS chief said, as per an ANI report.
In May, the RSS chief had criticised the negligence on part of the government in the preparation for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.
“We all lost track after the first wave. The people, the governments, the administrations, everybody knew... The doctors too were warning but everybody still lost track. That’s why we are facing this situation today," he had said.
Speaking at the positivity campaign that had been organised by the RSS in the wake of the devastation wreaked by second wave of the coronavirus, Bhagwat had also urged people to not fall for unscientific remedies being spread in the name of Ayurveda.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
