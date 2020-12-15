AAP Will Fight 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 15 December, announced that the party will fight Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.
Addressing the media in a video briefing, Kejriwal slammed political parties in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of stabbing the people in the back.
“People will ask why we are contesting in a state with so many political parties. Many parties have governed Uttar Pradesh but they have only filled their homes,” he went on to say.
"Today, people in UP are forced to come to Delhi for basic facilities like health and education. Can the biggest state in India not become the most developed state too?" Kejriwal said, lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath government.
The Delhi CM and AAP national convener asserted that the AAP would instil honest intentions, and prove that governance is not restricted by resources.
