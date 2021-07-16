Sulli Deals: Publishing Problematic 'Hot Takes' Furthers Islamophobia

As journalists we can sit here and discuss the impunity, we can discuss what enabled the man to feel empowered enough to do it, and then come online laughing at the victims and challenging them to do anything about it.

We can discuss the role of big tech, and we can rightfully discuss through our journalism how India slowly but surely has moved to become one of the most difficult places for a Muslim to live in today, man or woman. We can then discuss why our government doesn’t seem to want to do anything about it.

We can discuss why Islamophobia is at its peak in Narendra Modi’s India today, and we may attempt to dissect how that encourages men like Ritesh Jha to put up apps like Sulli Deals—because they know the worst that could happen to them is that their bigotry goes unnoticed. Best case, they’ll be made cabinet ministers someday. A garland in the next Mahapanchayat? Arguably a given.

We may also go on to discuss how the internet itself has become a political tool to silence minority voices through threats and abuse. How Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election and subsequent re-election bolstered the populist far-right movement in India and institutionalised the demands for Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva.