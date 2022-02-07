Lata Mangeshkar: Lover of Live Performances, My Connection to India

In the late 1990s, I drove to Long Island to watch Lata Mangeshkar perform at a concert at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The venue used to be home to local ice hockey and basketball teams. But off-season, it would host music concerts featuring the likes of Andrea Bocelli and India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

Due to a massive traffic jam leading up to the venue, I was slightly late and the show had already begun. My first reaction from my mid-tiered level seat was how elegant Mangeshkar looked in her white sari, standing in the middle of the giant sports arena, now dark, except for a spotlight that flashed on her.

This was a no-frills show, no dancers in colorful costumes, no B-level Bollywood comedians trying to hold the audience's attention in between the acts.