Don’t Say ‘King’!: Are We Forgetting What Democracy is All About?

Finally, indeed it is sad that narrow ideological positions are not only threatening democracy whose essence is disagreement and dissent beyond the footprint of agreement and consent, but in the process killing metaphorical discourse that enriches communication.

So we are never again to use expressions like ‘Singh is King’ or the ‘King of Hearts’ for we are being told it has to be ‘Singh the Servant’ and ‘Servant of Hearts’! Mind you, chess can no longer be a people’s game and Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj ke Khilari or Javed Akhtar’s Ek Mohre Ka Safar will mean little to this new India. No more ‘Tragedy King’ or ‘King of Good Times.’

But that is too great a price to pay for some people’s blind hatred for the Congress and its leaders. At times it makes one wonder whether the BJP and its supporters are really afraid of Rahul Gandhi, as perhaps they should be. But in our nostalgia for Rajiv Gandhi, the romance of Camelot resurfaces, "Don't let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment, that was known as Camelot." What do they know of future gazing who do not Camelot know?

