We Have Failed To Protect Right to Life of Citizens: Delhi HC

While hearing a suo motu plea on the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi, the Delhi High Court expressed anguish over the demise of a relative of an advocate who was appearing before the court.
The said remarks have come in an urgent plea moved by Advocate Amit Sharma, seeking court’s assistance for his relative who was in “dire need of an ICU bed”.
On 30 April, during the course of the hearing, the court asked Mr Sharma whether help was still required in securing an ICU bed. While replying to this query, Sharma broke into tears and said:
The Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli immediately replied, “No, we have failed”.
The court went on to say that the state machinery failed its obligation to protect the fundamental right to life of citizens. The order of the court reads as:
As the person for whom help was sought succumbed to the deadly virus, the court disposed the petition as “infructuous”.
