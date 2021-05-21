I'm Salman Khan: Salman Rushdie When Confused With Someone Else
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In a funny incident that took place on Twitter recently, a user confused politician Salman Khurshid with author Salman Rushdie. The user must have meant to tag Salman Khurshid, but ended up tagging Rushdie.
On seeing this error, Rushdie, author of bestsellers like Midnight's Children and Don Quixote, quickly jumped on the opportunity to crack a small joke rather than correct the user directly.
Here's what happened:
Politician Salman Khurshid tweeted a picture that called Rahul Gandhi the 'future king of democracy'. Check out the tweet here:
A user replied to this tweet criticizing it, but in doing so, ended up tagging author Salman Rushdie, who is completely unrelated to the whole situation.
Salman Rushdie made a joke about this and tweeted, "I think you have the wrong Salman. I'm @BeingSalmanKhan". Rushdie tagged Salman Khan in the tweet and poked fun at the situation. Check out the tweets here:
This witty and hilarious response is gaining quite a few laughs on Twitter and many users have reacted with laughing emojis. Check out the responses here:
Published: undefined