'Verify, Then Publish': Thank You Ravish Kumar For Making Me a Better Journalist

(Image altered by The Quint)
1 December 2022 is the saddest day in my professional career. A man with a steel-grade strength, often referred to as the pillar of today's journalism, seems to have been pushed back by what's unfolding at one of the most popular TV networks of the country, NDTV. I am sure you would have guessed whom I am talking about- The Ravish Kumar.
On Thursday, Ravish sir, on his YouTube channel, announced that he has officially resigned from NDTV after serving there for over 26 years.
After watching his video, I was numb for a few minutes. His video took me back to 2015 when I left my career in engineering and joined NDTV with the hope of working with this honest journalist. He is the only reason I decided to become a journalist.
I joined NDTV as an intern. It was 8 May 2015 when I saw the charismatic Ravish sir in the newsroom. I remember the date clearly because my first aim when I entered the office was to meet him.
Well, I just saw him. I didn't meet him because I was way too hesitant to go in front of him.
For the next two years, I tried several times to meet him, but my hesitation never allowed me to.
As weeks and months passed by, I saw that he would come to the office at 2 pm. So, knowingly, I used to walk down the staircase from where he would arrive to greet him.
In the same year, he was doing some college series in his Prime Time, showing the poor condition of the colleges in Bihar. I suggested a story I came across that would fit his series.
When I spoke to him about it, his first reply was, "Pehle isko likh lijiye phir cheezen zyada clear hoti hai. Uske baad process shuru kijiye. (It’s best you write down your notes first. It helps to understand the story better)."
This simple feedback made writing and conceptualising ideas easy for me.
His go-to tip was, 'Never get overwhelmed by any story.' Even if a story is important and needs urgent publishing, his mantra was, 'verify kar lijiye 2-3 sources se'. (Always verify your story from 2-3 sources, then proceed.) The basic mantra holds so true today.
For years, he worked in his Prime Time writing his introduction and scripts with the same dedication. He would punctually arrive at the office at 2 pm. Ravish sir would talk to colleagues about the developing stories of the day and then sit with his researcher to work on it by 4 pm.
He once told me, "Mujhe kam se kam 2 ghante chahiye hote hain apne show ke liye likhne ko. Isliye main 6 baje ke baad zyada kisi se baat ni karta. (I need at least two hours to write my script before the show. That’s why, after 6 pm, I don’t interact with anyone)."
Since I am one of the luckiest journalists to have worked with and around him, it makes me sad to see him going through what he's going through.
During my five years at NDTV, I always wanted to tell him how he has impacted my life and how I see things, but I was never able to say to him until 2020.
18 February 2020 was my last working day at NDTV. I gathered courage and told him how he had impacted my life and how his works have been my source of knowledge and inspiration. I also informed him that I would be joining The Quint. He was pleased to hear that.
This conversation was the best farewell gift I could have asked for.
