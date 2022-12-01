'Verify, Then Publish': Thank You Ravish Kumar For Making Me a Better Journalist

I joined NDTV as an intern. It was 8 May 2015 when I saw the charismatic Ravish sir in the newsroom. I remember the date clearly because my first aim when I entered the office was to meet him.

Well, I just saw him. I didn't meet him because I was way too hesitant to go in front of him.

For the next two years, I tried several times to meet him, but my hesitation never allowed me to.

As weeks and months passed by, I saw that he would come to the office at 2 pm. So, knowingly, I used to walk down the staircase from where he would arrive to greet him.