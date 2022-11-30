Amid Adani Takeover, Senior Journalist Ravish Kumar Resigns From NDTV India

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigned from his post as the senior executive editor at NDTV India, on Wednesday, 30 November, as per an internal email by the network. In the email, NDTV said that the resignation was effective immediately.

Suparna Singh, the president of NDTV Group said, “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served (sic).”