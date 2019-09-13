A Tribute to Ram Jethmalani Sir from a Junior Associate

When I joined the chamber of Ram Jethmalani as a junior associate in 2010, I was a nervous young lawyer whose hands would shake every time I had to brief him on a case.

He was, after all, a celebrated veteran jurist and I, a legal novice. In the first few months even when I made a small mistake, I expected him to lash out at me and throw me out of his office. I was, however, surprised at how much he put me at ease by cracking a joke or two at my misdemeanours.