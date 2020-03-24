Nirbhaya Case: What Does ‘Rarest of the Rare’ Actually Mean?

He viewed rebellions against authority as a sign of persistent faith in the authority. In some sense, public pressure can be viewed as forcing the authority to reform itself.

In modern societies, public pressure is exerted through the idea of ‘collective conscience’. It is the crime that brought the society together in the form of protests, and impressed upon the judiciary (without featuring in the judgment as evidence such as newspaper reports or social media outrage) that this crime is unique – not just because of the way it was committed, but the impact it had on society. In the Nirbhaya case, the interest of ‘collective conscience’ became an admissible legal tool against which the severity of crimes could be judged by the judiciary.