7 Years Post NALSA, Trans Community Won a Battle But Lost the War

“Seldom, our society realises or cares to realise the trauma, agony and pain which the members of transgender community undergo, nor appreciates the innate feelings of the members of the transgender community, especially of those whose mind and body disown their biological sex.”

With these words of Justice Radhakrishnan, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vs Union of India judgment echoed the sentiments of the one of India’s most oppressed minority groups – the transgender community.

On 15 April 2014, when the Supreme Court of India delivered the historic judgment declaring the transpersons as ‘the third gender’, the transgender community saw it as a ray of hope. The needs and rights of the community were finally recognised by the highest court of law.

The dreams were assured to be fulfilled; the dignity was promised to be granted.