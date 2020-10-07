Despite a Degree, I Beg in Buses: Life of Trans Woman Veera Yadav

“I still beg in buses, but I don’t want to”. Veera Yadav, Trans woman

Trans woman Veera Yadav shares her plight over the treatment of the transgender community in the eastern state of Bihar. She says her education hasn’t made any difference to her present situation. Instead, she would often be subjected to taunts from the society and is being faced with the ignorance of the state government. Veera completed her studies after overcoming multiple problems. She did her graduation with a male identity. In 2016, she pursued a Masters in Social Work (MSW) at the Patna University and set an example for many like her. However, after all her qualifications, she has been unable to apply for government jobs.

“Even when the Supreme Court has passed the judgement on the third gender, there is no option for a transgender in the forms for government jobs yet.” Veera Yadav, Trans woman

In 2017, Veera made headlines through ‘Kinnar Mahotsav’ (transgender festival). The festival started with a documentary based on her life called ‘Veera - the Untold Story’.

Veera joined an NGO named ‘Dostana Safar’, which works for the transgender Community. She fought for their rights through several petitions and came out victorious. Veera shares with The Quint that even though the Bihar government released several schemes to include transgenders for their professional activities related to dance and music, she wanted to engage with the educational sector. She clocked hours and saved money for the Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS). Finally, in 2019, she got her SRS done, and she is very happy to be a trans woman.

There are around 40,000 transgenders in Bihar. Announcements such as financial aid for SRS, Transgender Welfare Fund, and reservations in government jobs have been made but have never been implemented.

All Veera wants for the transgender community, is better housing facilities, health care, and free SRS services. She expects that policies and schemes should not be restricted only to papers but should be enforced on the ground for the betterment of the community.

“Nobody talked about the transgender community before or even after elections. Transgenders should be given housing facilities, health care and free SRS. In many states, like Chhattisgarh, transgenders have been provided with housing facilities, etc. And in southern India, good medical facilities are given to transgenders. We expect this from our Bihar government, too.” Veera Yadav, Trans woman