Actor Elliot Page Becomes First Trans Man To Appear on Time Cover

The Umbrella Academy actor Elliot Page is the first trans man to appear on the cover of Time magazine in the latest edition. He follows the legacy of Laverne Cox who was the first trans woman to appear on the cover. Page spoke to Time in the first interview after announcing that he's transgender in a heartfelt Instagram post saying, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream…”

Talking to the Time about the effect fame had on him, he said that he ‘never recognized himself’. “For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself,” he added. Visibility, however, doesn’t always equate acceptance. Trump’s policies in 2017 didn’t allow trans people to join the military in a ruling that was overturned by Biden.