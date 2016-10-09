Ladies, A Marketing Gimmick Controls Your Clothes During Navratri!

advertisement
Earlier this week, a colleague asked me: why are so many women wearing red? All of Bandra station looked red. The colleague has recently moved to Mumbai from Delhi. While we were talking, in came our cameraman, Chintamani, wearing red. Deepak from Accounts was wearing red, too!
I knew the colours were announced in a Marathi newspaper, but I thought it had roots in some religious book. To get more details, I called up Bharatkumar Raut, who was the editor of Maharashtra Times when it all started. The story he told me left me surprised. This story has not been published so far, Raut told me jokingly, adding he was saving it for his autobiography.
It was 2003. Maharashtra Times, a Marathi daily run by Bennett Coleman, wasn't doing well. Loksatta from The Indian Express group had held the numero uno position for almost four decades. Raut, who had just taken up the mantle from Kumar Ketkar, had made a lot of changes to boost the readership and had to face criticism for "dumbing down" the premium newspaper.
The Indian Readership Survey had shown that Loksatta had a lot more women readers; Maharashtra Times was seen as a "masculine" paper. So, after a lot of brainstorming, it was decided to play out a marketing gimmick to woo women. They decided that women will be asked to wear dresses of a particular colour on each day of Navratri, a festival of goddesses.
Nine colours were not part of religion or culture at all, but to make it look religious, each colour was made to associate with a goddess. Stories were woven. For example, ashtami generally belong to Durga. Then Durga's colour was given to ashtami. A picture of a successful women wearing that colour was put prominently on the first page with a bold headline: TODAY'S COLOUR – RED. It followed the story of Durga, the story of that woman and an appeal to women to wear red that day.
Maharashtra Times wanted to target "middle class working women" more than housewives. So, they encouraged women to click pictures wearing the colour of the day in their offices and send it to them. The paper devoted pages to accommodate all those pictures!
As a college student, I thought it was all rubbish. While I was taught ideals of journalism in college, I witnessed the commercialisation of my favourite newspaper. But I was unaware of the practical realities, which I got to know much later.
Over the years, it became a social trend. Raut even told me interesting anecdotes. Once, the nurses' union at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital had threatened to protest if they were not allowed to wear dresses of the nine colours. The hospital management was wary of a scenario where nurses draped purple and red sarees inside operation theatres! Finally, the management allowed them to wear dupattas of different colours on their uniform.
After this unexpected success, the company decided to invest more in the idea. Floats with the colour of the day were sent to middle class societies. Women were encouraged to participate in competitions. Winners were gifted sarees of the colour of the day. Their pictures, draped in those sarees, would appear in the next day's issue.
Then they decided to play with colours. White colour was added, which is generally not worn on auspicious days. To their astonishment, women bought and wore white sarees. Raut remembers visiting Mantralaya (Secretariat), where all men and women were wearing white on the last day of the festival!
In 2012, when I returned to Mumbai, I found that other newspapers and news channels were forced to paint themselves in the nine-coloured rainbow! Interestingly, it had also become a part of regular HR activities of several companies. So, the idea had crossed the Marathi sphere and had become part of larger cosmopolitan culture. I remember when I was working at IBN Lokmat, the non-Marathi receptionist would regularly check Maharashtra Times only for next day’s colour.
The colourful sarees, Ganesha-in-the-masthead, editorial simplification, along with a sales promotional campaign, made Maharashtra Times the number one Marathi newspaper in Mumbai within a year. It dislodged Loksatta’s Mumbai edition, which had more circulation than the combined circulation of all editions of The Indian Express.
A few days ago, in the morning, more than a decade after Raut came up with this brilliant idea, I noticed my maid was wearing a yellow saree. I asked her the reason. “I don’t know, but it’s a religious thing,” she said. I smiled.
An idea continues to influence choices of lakhs of people, gives them a way to celebrate a festival within office premises, makes an impact on the garment market, makes people believe that it’s a part of worship and most importantly, helps the paper get female eyeballs! What an idea, sir ji!
(This blog was first published in 2016. It has been republished from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Navratri.)
