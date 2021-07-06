Indian Family is Changing: Yours, Mine & That of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao

I must admit that this big bonus-family often resembles a minefield despite all the adults being on the same page that the two girls must get the best that we can offer. Our methods are different and often mutually contradictory. From something as basic as homeopathy versus 'allopathy' to more serious debates on education choices, this bonus family has its work cut out. Sometimes, things are truly messed up and we (all of those listed above) end up being annoyed with each other in all permutations and combinations possible.

Nonetheless, my husband's ex-wife and I spent a whole night chatting, laughing, and eating pizza in a hotel room during my last trip to Mumbai.

And my husband and my ex husband had long chats about national and international affairs in our living room during his last visit to Delhi.

Our daughters wait for such moments to occur because it assures them of the continuity of filial protection despite all odds. It is particularly important for them to have this security in today's pandemic-wrecked world where the very words like continuity, permanence, normal have become redundant.

When I contracted the COVID-19 infection in April a second time in six months, the girls were sent to my hometown to keep them physically safe and emotionally secure from Delhi's tragic second wave. It was the elder one's first unmediated sustained encounter with her step-grandparents. She chose to cut her trip a bit shorter than originally planned. Because Naani-Naanu grew so fond of her, the younger one began to resent it. Like a good didi, she decided to make way for undivided attention going to the younger love hound.

This situation repeats itself when they are in Mumbai and the younger one is treated like a princess. Even Shahrukh Khan is made available for her to get selfies with!