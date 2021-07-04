We Are One Family: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao on Their Separation

One of their projects includes the Paani Foundation, a non-profit that focuses on water conversation, management, and environment restoration. In a recent meeting of the NGO, Rao and Khan are seen talking about their separation to the people present in the meeting and reassuring them that things will remain the same.

"You must be sad, but we just want to say that we are very happy, and still together as one family. Our relationship might have changed, but we are still partners. Paani Foundation is like Azad for us, its like our child. We hope that you pray for us and our happiness," said Aamir in a statement roughly translated from Hindi.

