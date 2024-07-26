How Modi 3.0’s First Budget is Trying to Address the Election Setback

Although the government's efforts to increase the crop area of oil seeds and pulses have partially succeeded over the last ten years, the shortfall is substantial, requiring major imports. Unless the government increases the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of pulses and oil seeds substantially over grains in the coming years to bring more cultivable area under them, it is not possible for the government to rein in the prices of these commodities.

Then there are agricultural commodities, especially vegetables that have been cultivated in one region predominantly as in the case of onions in Maharashtra's Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Solapur, and Aurangabad, that are consumed all across the nation, and climate impact in these districts would have a telling effect on prices. Moreover, the transportation and logistical costs would add up to the prices substantially.

The decision to create large-scale vegetable clusters closer to the consumption centres would go a long way in reducing the cost of vegetables to the end consumers. Extending the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to agriculture that would cover the farmers and their lands would also help in this cause.