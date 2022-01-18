‘Give Kathak Your Whole Life’: What Birju Maharaj Told Me Two Decades Back

The dance form of Kathak evokes the word Katha, or story, in Hindi. It is the dance form of storytellers, and this is the story of Kathak’s greatest storyteller, Pandit Birju Maharaj, who passed away in the early hours of Monday at his home in Delhi, at the age of 83.

Birju Maharaj was, without a doubt, the best-known exponent of Kathak. It is not often that someone born to such a tremendous legacy not only sustains it but also builds their own monumental legacy on its foundations. Birju Maharaj’s great grandfather, Thakur Prasad, danced in the court of Awadh’s last ruler, Wajid Ali Shah, and trained the Nawab in the dance form. Thakur Prasad’s sons, Kalka and Binadin, were also part of the Nawab’s court but made a name for themselves across the country. They went on to form the Kalka-Binadin Gharana, which was taken forward by Birju Maharaj’s father, Achchhan Maharaj, his uncles, Lachchu Maharaj and Shambhu Maharaj, and eventually him.