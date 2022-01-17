'He Was My Guru But Also My Friend': Madhuri Dixit Pays Tribute to Birju Maharaj

Actor Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to pay a tribute to Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj, who passed away at his residence in Delhi on Sunday, 16 January. Birju Maharaj had directed a number of Bollywood actors, Madhuri being his favourite.

Sharing a photo of the duo performing Madhuri wrote, "He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace".