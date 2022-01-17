Music Industry Remembers The Kathak Maestro, Pandit Birju Maharaj

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away at his residence in Delhi on 16 January.

Ever since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in from across the world. Flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar said, "It's a shock that the maestro, Pandit Birju Maharaj is no more. I have had a close relationship with Panditji. He had complimented me on several occasions".

Vocalist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Soma Ghosh also expressed her condolences. "Nobody can fill the void that Pandit Birju Maharaj's passing has created. During his performances, Panditji's eye movements were something to marvel at. He was an excellent singer too. I have been very fortunate to have shared the stage with him during my first performance in Mumbai".

Watch the video for more.