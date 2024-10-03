Anger Without Apology: Queer Stories That Refuse to Yield

Unlikability is essential to love. We chance on thousands of people every day, not many would we call those ‘friends’, and much fewer would we call them people we ‘love’. Unlikability, unpleasantness is a part and parcel of the people we love, and this determination of love comes as much from the familiarity of experience as well as expansion of the known unknown.

The growth of the real – the facts that may not be apparent in our lives but in those of others. It is a common fallacy that we go to watch films to befriend characters. Or read a book to like a protagonist.

Stories, one of the most tightly knit experiences of humanity, are heard and paid attention to together, yet they are the most lone and the isolated of experiences. We know Hamlet in the moments where Hamlet is not speaking, and not in front of anyone. We know of Amy Dunne’s crude diary like a trusted listener, the evil plotting and the ruthless mechanisms. But it is only through knowing this ugly that we allow space for redemption, but this allotment of space is not very queer.