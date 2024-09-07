'Then Don't Do Films:' How Women Actors in Bengali Film Industry Are 'Silenced'

advertisement
(Triggering Warning: Mentions of sexual misconduct. Discretion advised)
When Bengali actor Tanika Basu read parts of the Justice K Hema Committee report, which detailed how women working in Malayalam film industry were asked to make 'adjustments' and 'compromises' – euphemisms for sexual favours – it felt all too familiar.
While the report 'shocked' her, she wasn't 'too surprised'.
The Hema Committee report comes at a time when the debate for safer workplaces is under the spotlight over the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. As the protests in the West Bengal capital continue to rage, at least five films, including Parambrata Chattopadhyay's Ei Raat Tomar Ama, Ron Raj’s Porichoy Gupta, Saurav Palodhi’s Onko Ki Kothin, and Krishnendu Chatterjee’s Jomaloye Jibonto Bhanu, have either been rescheduled or indefinitely postponed.
At least five women actors alleged to The Quint that sexual abuse and misconduct was prevelant within the industry.
Mitra was among the first few to speak out and file a police complaint against Malayalam movie director Ranjith alleging misbehaviour, which forced him to resign as chairman of the Kerala Film Academy. Ranjith has denied the allegations.
Elaborating on the 'understated expectation for sex on demand', Basu, who has been in the industry for 10 years, said,
Ananya Sen, who acted in A Suitable Boy directed by Mira Nair, admitted that as a male-dominated industry, patriarchy and misogyny are both 'instilled'.
When asked how 'compromises' would be asked for, “Samajdaro ke liye ishare kaafi hote hai (a hint is enough for the wise)" is how Basu described it.
The Hema Committee report, too, highlighted how women in the Malayalam film industry were scared to speak out over the "fear of being sidelined."
"In most cases, when this (sexual misconduct) happens, women end up keeping quiet because of the fear... Going to the police is not the solution because most of the time, we are told that since we belong to the industry, this is bound to happen... 'Then don’t do films' is the response," Sen said.
Women actors also highlighted how sexist jokes and body shaming were commonplace. Basu told The Quint that male actors and technicians feel "entitled to make lewd comments as jokes". She recounted how she was denied movie roles because she was told that she was "not sexy or hot enough..." and that she would "not sell".
Sen recounted how senior male actors, directors, and technicians talk about women and their body parts to their faces. "When you speak up, you are asked to take it as a joke and be alright with it..." she added.
Sen, who earlier worked an assistant director, also highlighted the lack of basic facilities for women technicians in the film industry. "I remember when I was an assistant director, there would be no toilet. We won't be able to use the bathroom for hours. We weren't allowed to go and use the one which was in the actor's vanity van," she said.
Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who's known for films like Kahaani and Abhijaan, told The Quint, “Sexual harassment, unfortunately, has been normalised for decades in every single film industry."
"Yes, there is misogyny, patriarchy and exploitation," he conceded.
The women actors further highlighted the huge pay parity between male and female actors within the Bengali film industry.
Meanwhile, Rupanjana Mitra, a Bengali film and television actress, lamented to The Quint that the conversation always ends at "we need better safeguards for women" but then "the cycle of abuse repeats".
However, Sreelekha Mitra said that the discussion was taking place now since the spotlight is on violence against women.
Over the last few weeks, several actors, producers, directors, camerapersons, and technicians have joined the protests in Kolkata in large numbers.
Chattopadhyay added that the justice has to be two-fold. "One is immediate justice for the victim… Two, a plea and cry targeted at the state machinery, so they admit that there were issues which has led to something as terrible and horrific as this."
He added that the postponement of the release of the films was "essentially because of the climate which is the aftermath of the RG Kar incident.”
On 3 September, the Mamata Banerjee-led government passed the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024, introducing death penalty for the convicted perpetrator in instances when the assault kills or leaves the victim in a vegetative state. The Quint has reached out to TMC spokespersons for their response to the allegations made by the women actors. The story will be updated as and when they respond.
The letter not only highlighted the lack of functional support systems to prevent and address sexual harassment but spoke about the silence regarding recurring incidents of abuse in their workplaces.
Basu, Sen, and actor Churni Ganguly (who recently portrayed the role of Alia Bhatt's mother in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani) told The Quint that though the charter was already in the works, the Hema Committee report had pushed women actors to come out and speak about the abuse they face.
"It would make perfect sense to formalise a social audit of the prevailing conditions in the Bengali film industry right now. The Womens’ Forum of Screen Workers have made certain very valid points in this regard, " Ganguly told The Quint.
The FCTWEI, on 30 August, launched the Suraksha Bandhu Committee to address and resolve complaints of sexual misconduct on film sets.
The Quint reached out to FCTWEI president Swaroop Biswas via call and text. We will update the story if and when he responds.
The Women's Forum for Screen Workers recommended multiple suggestions to improve the working conditions of women in Bengali cinema, some of which include:
The need for an 'intimacy coordinator' or 'intimacy director' in film sets
A 24x7 helpline for survivors of sexual harassment as an effective tool of 'whistleblowing'
Adoption of the widest possible definition of 'workplace' and 'worker' as laid out in the POSH Act, 2013
Addressing gender-based violence in the workplace through the use of international regulations like the ILO Convention No. 190 [C190] which recognises the right to a world of work free from violence and harassment
Regular awareness initiatives on the workers' rights and procedures to seek justice when that right is denied without fear or favour
Ananya Sen told The Quint that she is looking forward to the creation of a body like the Women's Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala.
Ganguly pointed out that it is the collective responsibility of everyone on set to ensure "that a safe working environment is provided to women actors, technicians, and artistes."
Conceding to Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay said that there is a need of a code of conduct and constitution of a neutral and independent Internals Complaint Committee (ICC). “There has to be a code of conduct (based on how the film industry functions). If it means we need to have strict rules and regulations, so be it," he added.
