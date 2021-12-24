Christmas or Pujo, Cities Are Much More Than Just Their Festivals

Big cities elicit comparison. The finest aspects of a place, and at times the worst, are on display during the celebration of festivals. In a way, an entire city is judged by how its popular festivals play out.

This is the season when critics and analysts are at their vitriolic best, even though social media is abuzz with the season’s greetings and best wishes. This year, too, witnessed a lot of righteous anger over the celebration of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, the Durga Pujo in Kolkata and Diwali in Delhi. It’s almost Christmas now, and there will be much fanfare in well-known pockets of several cities, such as Santhome in Chennai, the Brigade Road in Bangalore, and Bow Barracks, the Anglo-Indian hub in Kolkata.