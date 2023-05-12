IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal – a Legend Who Doesn't Get His Due

Chahal had a brilliant year for Team India as well in T20 Internationals. The leggie took 23 wickets in 2022 at 23.30 and an impressive economy rate of 7.71. Inexplicably though, as if destiny was playing a sordid prank on the self-acclaimed prankster, he found himself out of favour once again during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin being preferred over him.



On the big grounds of Australia, where wrist spinners tend to get batters holed out in the deep off mishits – something Yuzi's loopy leggies were handcrafted for – Chahal did not get a single game.



Back to the present-day grind, as Chahal bagged his second successive four-wicket haul against KKR to go past Dwayne Bravo in IPL's all-time wickets tally and claim the Purple Cap for the ongoing season, it warranted a jester to not be bitter but humble on the occasion.



"I never even thought about it [becoming the highest wicket-taker] when I started playing the IPL," Chahal said after breaking the record. "I was with Mumbai Indians for three years but my journey actually started from 2014. There have been a lot of ups and downs and I've enjoyed a lot too. I've learnt from my downs, and what I'm today is because of my downfalls and my close ones."