‘Your Honour’ or ‘My Lord’, How Should Lawyers Address Judges?

The Advocates Act of 1961 allows the Bar Council of India to formulate guidelines and rules on the conduct of lawyers in courts. In other words, it is the council that is entrusted with the task of deciding how lawyers behave in courts and thereby the ways in which they can address judges.

In 2006, the BCI passed a resolution saying:

Use of colonial relics like ‘My Lord’ and ‘Your Lordship’ should be discouraged.

‘Your Honour’ and ‘Hon’ble Court’ can be used to address judges in high courts and the Supreme Court.

Sir or Madam in subordinate courts and tribunals.

However, following the CJI’s remarks, BCI Chairperson Manan Mishra issued a statement saying that in September 2019, it had asked lawyers to address judges in the high courts and the Supreme Court as either ‘My Lord’, ‘Your Lordship,’ or ‘Hon’ble Court,’ reported news agency PTI.