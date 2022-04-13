Khargone: Law of Land Demolished, Along With Homes and Shops
Homes were demolished in Khargone. No case, no court order – law of the land was bulldozed along with these homes.
Rohit Khanna
Law of land bulldozed with homes in Khargone
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra)
Video Producer: Shohini Bose Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… it believes in the rule of law! We don’t demolish homes in revenge. Then why were the homes and shops bulldozed in Khargone?
A day after communal clashes erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, on Ram Navami, the district administration demolished at least 16 houses and 29 shops, mostly owned by members of the Muslim community, citing their involvement in stone pelting and clashes.
The local Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said they were illegal but Madhya Pradesh home minister gave the real reason: "Those who pelt stones, their homes will become a pile of stones," said Narottam Mishra, after violence broke out in Khargone.
But residents of Khargone's Choti Mohan Talkies area claim that the violence on the day of Ram Navami did not take place in the area where homes were demolished.
"No violence took place in our area. We were living peacefully here. The violence happened 2-3 kms away from here. They came on 11 April and without any prior notice, they demolished our house. Now what do we do? We suffered the loss. And we are being accused of causing violence and rioters' houses are being demolished. Do we look like rioters?"
Which law, which court, allows a minister to do this? But at his one order, homes and shops were 'turned to dust.'
"They said if we don't move, then bulldozers should run over us. Everything was demolished. They didn't let us take any belongings, food, essentials. Everything was gone before our eyes."
Ayyub Khan Resident, Khaskhaswadi, Khargone
No notice, no law, no case, no evidence, no court order – the law of the land was bulldozed here, along with these homes.
"We didn't get any prior notice that our shop is being demolished. My name and contact was mentioned in a banner outside the shop. But nobody contacted me. We suffered a loss of at least Rs 10-15 lakh."
Mohammad Salman, Shopkeeper & Resident, Talab Chowk, Khargone