Tranquilising A Tiger: The Art of Big Cat Rescue Amid Angry Crowds

Of India’s roughly 2,200 tigers, most would never pose a threat to humans. However, those tigers who are too weak or injured and pushed out to the fringes of the forest seek easy prey like livestock.

A tiger that strays into human habitat is in danger from gathered crowds, and may attack out of fear. Tranquilising a tiger is a specialised job with risks. It requires just the right dose – an overdose can be fatal for the animal, an inadequate dose means that the tiger may regain consciousness while being handled by rescuers and others around it, putting a lot of people in danger.