4 Indian Films With Disabled Protagonists You Can Watch On World Disability Day

Let's admit it: Bollywood does not have a great track record for disability representation that is kind to the disabled community. More often than not, film franchises like Golmaal and Houseful treat disability as a banal punch line, actively diminishing the struggles of people who live with a mental or physical disability.

At a time when Western portrayals are just waking up to authentic representation - here's looking at you, Special (a criminally underrated comedy created by and starring a queer disabled artist, Ryan O'Connell) - there's a sea of films that are so ableist that you could cringe till it hurts.