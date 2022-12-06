Queerphobia in Kerala: A Student Fights For Gender Identity on College Campus

Adarsh E alleges that he was ridiculed for his clothing and for being open about his gender identity.
(Image: Vibhushita Singh/ The Quint)
Breaking down societal norms is not easy. Yet, there are some rebels who want to normalise the unconventional as they tread the path less taken.
Adarsh E, a queer student from Kerala's Kozhikode is one such rebel who has taken on alleged institutional harassment on his college campus.
Aadhi, as he is popularly called, is raising his voice against the homophobic, moralising and casteist remarks that he claims he hears from his teachers. The student, pursuing his Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) studies at Government College of Teacher Education, Kozhikode, is also a budding poet and writer.
Aadhi claims that his college teachers regularly bully and harass him with acutely triggering homophobic comments.
Aadhi told The Quint that in recent months, he has been constantly targeted for speaking against the alleged heteronormative-queerphobic comments that the teachers keep repeating in classrooms.
"I've been bullied by classmates and teachers, so I feel alienated. Our classroom and interactions with teachers is gendered, queerphobic and misogynistic, a clear reflection of society. If a student is mischievous, he is made to sit between women. It is perceived as punishment. Where does a queer person sit then ?" he asked.
He alleged that he was ridiculed for his clothing and for being open about his gender identity. He told The Quint that even after he came out to his teachers and peers, they have been insensitive towards his gender identity.
Perturbed by the alleged taunts, he wrote a complaint to the Principal on 3 October stating he was being ragged and bullied.
In the complaint letter, accessed by The Quint, Aadhi claimed that his Arabic Professor said this before his semester exam:
“Adarsh is a public nuisance. He has been writing vulgar statements in social media accounts. Further his presence itself collapses the reputation of this institution which has great legacy.”
Though the college conducted an investigation into the matter, Aadhi claims that his complaint was disregarded and no action was taken.
"He (Principal) dismissed my issue saying it is bizarre. I am on the verge of dropping out. I’m just holding on to the last straw," he said.
Dr CK Babu, the College Principal however dismissed Aadhi's claims.
Aadhi's outcry on social media caught the attention of Bindu R, Kerala's Education Minister, and spoke out in his favour, advising him to "...Be bold, be strong... This too will pass.."
His Facebook status grabbed the attention of a Kerala minister.
Meanwhile, on 2 November, Vanaja Collective, a human rights organisation that creates spaces for historically oppressed communities, protested outside Aadhi's college.
Members of Vanaja Collective held placards to show solidarity to Aadhi's fight, in a protest right outside his college campus.
Members of Vanaja Collective held placards to show solidarity to Aadhi's fight.
Members of Vanaja Collective held placards to show solidarity to Aadhi's fight.
Aadhi feels that as a student aspiring to be a teacher soon, his own classroom is not inclusive.
"Our teachers have conservative thinking. They are not updated and don't welcome new ideologies. They don't have any strong political opinions. For a queer person, it is a huge struggle to study and become a teacher. Due to discrimination, many of them across the state have dropped out, and even died by suicide. I believe this needs to be called out," he said.
He believes the teachers needs to be sensitised about the spectrum of gender identities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)