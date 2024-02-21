WB Standoff, Kamal Nath's Aborted BJP Move: 'Elections 2024' With Faye & Aditya

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had been dominating news headlines in the backdrop of speculation that he may cross over to the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Congress. While the move was aborted, was there any substance in the rumours revolving around Nath’s possible crossover? Does this episode have something to do with the alleged sidelining of the Congress veteran from Madhya Pradesh's politics after the party’s drubbing in the recent assembly polls?

For almost a fortnight, Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas has been witnessing massive protests against a Trinamool Congress leader and his aides accused of sexual assault. A row has erupted between the BJP and the TMC over the alleged atrocities, with several Opposition members alleging lawlessness in the state and demanding President's rule.