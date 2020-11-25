Our Viewers Donate Almost Rs 6 L for ‘Dil Wali Diwali’ Campaign

The Quint’s ‘Dil Wali Diwali’ raised funds for those who have suffered the most due to the COVID pandemic. Tridip K Mandal Almost ₹3 lakh were donated to support Subhan. | (Photo: The Quint) Videos The Quint’s ‘Dil Wali Diwali’ raised funds for those who have suffered the most due to the COVID pandemic.

Reporters: Smitha TK, Zijah Sherwani Camerapersons: Athar Rather, Sanjoy Deb Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

On this Diwali, we asked our viewers a simple question – can they do something for the ones who are less fortunate than them, can they give them the gift of a better life this festive season? This was the underlying thought of our campaign ‘Dil Wali Diwali’; light up the lives of those who have suffered the most in the pandemic and the lockdown that followed.

We have built a relationship of trust with our viewers and we were sure that many of you would join hands with us to bring help to those who are less fortunate than us. The Quint put out three stories on people and families for whom we wanted to raise the funds.

The Quint's 'Dil Wali Diwali' campaign.

Fifteen-years-old Subhan is on the wrong side of the digital divide. He had to give up studies as there were not enough mobile phones at home for online classes, he wanted his two younger sisters to study.

Ravindra Sapkale was a COVID warrior in Dharavi who was feeding the poor and the homeless during the lockdown. But he himself succumbed to the infection. His family needs at least Rs 10,000 a month for paying rent and education of the two children. With Ravindra’s death, they just didn’t lose the only earning member, but also the hope of a secure future.

In Tamil Nadu’s Koovathur, the pandemic almost took away sports from the lives of few talented girls. The all-girls Kabaddi team was struggling to continue with the game they loved. They didn’t have shoes, jersey, proper diet, even schooling was no longer affordable.

As expected, our viewers from across the world opened up their ‘Dil’ and purse strings on Diwali. Almost Rs 6 lakh were raised to support the kids featured in the three stories. Actor Sayani Gupta gifted Subhan a phone and has assured to take care of his schooling expenses.

“What really moved me was the fact that Subhan was trying to support the family, to go to any extent to understand the dignity of labour and be willing to make that choice for his family. How he wants his two sisters to study; it just really moved me.” Sayani Gupta, Actor

DMK MP Dr Senthilkumar from Dharmapuri reached out to The Quint and has offered the Kabaddi girls Koovathur financial assistance for additional nutrition and to travel to other districts for tournaments. He has also promised funds for higher education, assured custom-made jerseys and training gear for the team.

“Donated for the ‘Dil Wali Diwali’ Campaign. <b>The Quint</b> has started a very nice initiative to help needy people during Diwali.” Sarthak Sahu