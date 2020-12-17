Here's How Raj & DK Managed to Film During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Talking about making Glitch amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Raj & DK recounted the many hinderances that came their way. "We weren't really sure till the last moment if we'd be able to shoot and finish in time. There was one hurdle after another," says Raj. "On the first day of the shoot, we had tents set up outside the set because Raj and I had a scare where we had come in contact with someone, so we didn't enter the set till we got the [COVID-19 test] reports," adds DK.

Actor Saiyami Kher, who was last seen in and appreciated for her performance in Breathe: Into the Shadows, said she felt insecure about her performance. "I like being around people and acting. I like to look into their real eyes and act. I went through a phase of insecurity where I was like, 'Am I going to forget how to act? Does that happen?'" she says.