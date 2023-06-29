Police Bring Electricity to 70-Year-Old Widow’s Home for First Time Ever

Video Input: Sandeep Tayal

'Swades moment of my life,' IPS Officer Anukriti Sharma tweeted, along with a video that went viral almost instantly.

She was talking about bringing electricity to the home of a 70-year-old widow in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr who never had access to it her whole life.

This is the story of lighting up a life.

Seventy-year-old Noor Jahan lives in Khedi village in UP's Bulandshahr. She lives alone in a small home since her daughter's marriage, and is too poor to afford electricity.

She never had a working light or electric fan in her home until she met IPS Officer Anukriti Sharma. A graduate of the 2020 batch, Sharma is the Assistant Superintendent of Police in UP's Bulandshahr.