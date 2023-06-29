Police Bring Electricity to 70-Year-Old Widow’s Home for First Time Ever

Anukriti Sharma, ASP Bulandshahr, Noor Jahan, and SHO Jitendra Kumar Saxena.
(Photo: Sandeep Tayal)
Video Input: Sandeep Tayal
Video Producer: Vishnu Gopinath
Video Editor: Karuna Mishra
Senior Editor: Shohini Bose
'Swades moment of my life,' IPS Officer Anukriti Sharma tweeted, along with a video that went viral almost instantly.
She was talking about bringing electricity to the home of a 70-year-old widow in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr who never had access to it her whole life.
This is the story of lighting up a life.
Seventy-year-old Noor Jahan lives in Khedi village in UP's Bulandshahr. She lives alone in a small home since her daughter's marriage, and is too poor to afford electricity.
She never had a working light or electric fan in her home until she met IPS Officer Anukriti Sharma. A graduate of the 2020 batch, Sharma is the Assistant Superintendent of Police in UP's Bulandshahr.
Noor Jahan met Sharma after a chaupal held by the Bulandshahr police, where she learned about the 'Mission Shakti Abhiyan'.
Noor Jahan approached the police, saying that she did not have electricity at her house because she was too poor to afford it.
Officer Anukriti Sharma jumped in and with the help of Bulandshahr Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Saxena, arranged for an electricity connection for Jahan's house.
The police also gifted Jahan a pedestal fan and a light from their own police funds!
Watch the video for the full, heart-warming story.
