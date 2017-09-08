360° Tour of Kasturba Kutir, the Only Museum on Kasturba Gandhi

Kasturba Gandhi lived here in the 1930s and 40s with Mahatma Gandhi and her younger son. The upper floor was used by Bapu. He used to hold his meetings here. The building has witnessed personalities like Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Patel etc. While Ba lived on the ground floor she used to hold meetings among women and empowered them with the courage to stand and fight for the nation. Having long suffered neglect, the museum now needs funds to attract tourists.