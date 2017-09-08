360° Tour of Kasturba Kutir, the Only Museum on Kasturba Gandhi

(This story was first published on 8 September 2017 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Kasturba Gandhi’s death anniversary.)
Near the crowded Kingsway camp road in Delhi lies Gandhi Ashram, popular for its khadi museum. Gandhi Ashram Harijan Sewak Sangh has been trying to renovate the Kasturba Kutir building in the ashram since 2012. But due to lack of funds it took 5 years to complete.
The ashram was not recognised as a historical site and thus was not getting funds. Due to lack of money it was turned into a girl’s PG. Now the renovated museum is a big attraction as it holds significant traces from the life of Kasturba Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi. From a bathtub that she used to the kitchen she cooked in, there are many things that makes this place worth a visit.
Kasturba Gandhi lived here in the 1930s and 40s with Mahatma Gandhi and her younger son. The upper floor was used by Bapu. He used to hold his meetings here. The building has witnessed personalities like Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Patel etc. While Ba lived on the ground floor she used to hold meetings among women and empowered them with the courage to stand and fight for the nation. Having long suffered neglect, the museum now needs funds to attract tourists.
Published: 08 Sep 2017,11:43 AM IST